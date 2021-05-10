New Delhi: The central government has turned down the Supreme Court’s suggestion that prices for COVID-19 vaccines between the Centre and states should be the same. The Centre submitted an affidavit on Sunday night that said there was “little room for judicial interference” in matters like these at the time of a pandemic. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Announces Reduction in Covaxin Vaccine Price For States to Rs 400/Dose from Rs 600

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the affidavit maintained that the COVID-19 vaccination for people aged between 18-44 was approved at the requests of states. It said the Centre persuaded manufacturers to supply COVID vaccines to states at uniform prices.

Turning down the advice for uniform pricing, the Centre said in its affidavit: "It is pertinent to note that the central government by nature of its large vaccination programme, places large purchase orders for vaccines as opposed to the state governments and/or private hospitals and therefore, this reality has some reflection in the prices negotiated."

Meanwhile, the Centre said it has so far provided 17.56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and Union Territories for inoculation of people of all eligible age groups and 46 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, stated Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday.

Thakur’s remarks came in response to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to use Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget to ensure free vaccine for all citizens instead of the current system of multiple pricing for various users.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India is supplying Covishield to the Centre for Rs 150 a dose while to states for Rs 300 a dose. Private Hospitals are getting it at double the state’s price at Rs 600.

Whereas, Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has priced its vaccine at Rs 150 a dose for the Centre, Rs 600 a dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 a dose for private hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)