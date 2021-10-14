New Delhi: The Department of Biotechnology on Thursday launched the first ”One Health” consortium that envisages carrying out surveillance of important bacterial, viral and parasitic infections of zoonotic as well as transboundary pathogens in the country. The ”One Health” project was launched through video conferencing by Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary of, Department of Biotechnology.Also Read - Viral Fever Outbreak Wreaks Havoc in Bengal's Birbhum District; 102 Cases Among Kids Reported

What is the role of the ”One Health” Project? Also Read - African Swine Fever Grips Tripura as 28000 Pigs Dead in 11 Districts Since March

The Department of Biotechnology(DBT) in a statement said, that the project also looks into the use of existing diagnostic tests and the development of additional methodologies for the surveillance and understanding of the spread of emerging diseases. Also Read - After UP, This Bihar District Faces Brunt of Viral Fever; 10 Children Dead so Far

The consortium envisages carrying out surveillance of important bacterial, viral and parasitic infections of zoonotic as well as transboundary pathogens.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic showed the relevance of ”One Health” principles in the governance of infectious diseases, especially efforts to prevent and contain zoonotic diseases throughout the world, Swarup emphasised on a holistic approach to understanding the health of humans, animals, and wildlife to minimise the damage caused by future pandemics.

How many organisations do a ‘One Health Consortium’ consist?

Swarup said the ”One Health Consortium consisting of 27 organisations led by DBT-National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, is one of the biggest health programmes launched by the government in post-Covid times.

The consortium consists of AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, IVRI, Bareilly, GADVASU, Ludhiana, TANUVAS, Chennai, MAFSU, Nagpur, Assam agricultural and veterinary university and many more ICAR, ICMR centres, and wildlife agencies.