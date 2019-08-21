New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his dismay with the proceedings against senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul tweeted, “Modi’s Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power.”

The former Congress chief’s statement comes the day a three-judge Supreme Court bench placed Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea before the Chief Justice of India.

P Chidambaram’s counsel of lawyers had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the court that sought interim relief against Delhi High Court’s order of canceling Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea and sought an urgent hearing on the matter. The urgent hearing plea was also not entertained by the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, teams of CBI and ED officials reached the former Finance Minister’s residence in Delhi but did not find him home. Some CBI officials then came late at night and posted a notice outside Chidambaram’s house, beckoning him to appear before them within two hours.

Following this, Chidambaram’s lawyers then wrote to the CBI enquiring which law mandates an accused to appear before the investigating agency within two hours?

His counsel of lawyers wrote, “I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours.”

The statement added, “Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case).”

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.