New Delhi: Miffed with travellers to hill stations for not following the Covid appropriate behaviour, the government on Tuesday issued a stern warning and indicated that the authorities can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with. "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

Calling the images coming from hill stations 'frightening, Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said that people must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour. "The future challenge is not 3rd wave, but how we act on it. Instead of highlighting the wave aspect, we should focus on COVID appropriate behaviour/restrictions to contain the spread," he added.

Roads of Himachal Pradesh Chokes:

Soon after Himachal Pradesh relaxed the covid restrictions in the state, the roads were choked with unprecedented traffic jams, mid-way hold-ups on the National Highways and parking lots brimmed with tourists’ vehicles. The hotels are running with 100 percent occupancy on the weekend, many tourists had to spend the night in their vehicles as they did not find suitable rooms to stay in Shimla town on Sunday.

If 6400 vehicles crossing Rohtang Tunnel was an all-time record on Sunday at Manali, the past 24 hours surpassed the numbers to 7,276 creating another record for the world’s highest traffic tunnel.