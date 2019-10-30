New Delhi: Hours after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy government for replacing the national flag tricolour pattern on a government building with YSRCP colours in the state, YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikant Reddy on Wednesday said the state government will inquire and take appropriate action.

“The government will inquire into the matter and appropriate action will be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted. All village secretariat buildings are being painted in a particular pattern,” Reddy said. However, he denied that the repainted colour is that of the YSRCP flag colour.

Gadikota Srikant Reddy, YSRCP on reports of tricoloured building being repainted with colours resembling party's flag colour: Govt will inquire and take appropriate action. All village secretariat buildings are being painted in a particular pattern, it is not YSRCP flag colour. pic.twitter.com/GF7Xao1EkM — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh government has come under fire from a number of political leaders for painting the walls of public buildings in the party colour.

Recently the colours of the National Flag on Tammidipalli village secretariat building in Amarapuram Mandal of Anantapuram district were replaced with YSRCP colours.

Taking to Twitter, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jaganmohan govt and demanded apology from him.

“I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! Jaganmohan Reddy’s government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours,” he tweeted.

Apart from him, the state BJP also slammed the government for painting the public buildings in party colours. “YSRCP has been painting colours resembling their party flag on the buildings. This is not the right thing to do. They have even replaced a tricoloured village secretariat building colour and it is highly condemnable,” V Satyamurthy, BJP General Secretary, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Important to note here is that a graveyard on September 13 this year in Palanadu region of Guntur was also painted in YSRCP flag colour. In another incident, a school building in Kothalaparru village in the west Godavari was also painted in the party colour.