New Delhi: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Sunday said that the Centre has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the North-East region.Also Read - Check For Fake Aadhaar, Voter ID Cards: HM Amit Shah Warns Against Demographic Changes Along Border Areas

The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23. These officers belong to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres. Also Read - 'Jaage Ho, TV Dekh Rahe Ho?’ When PM Modi's Midnight Call Surprised Foreign Minister Jaishankar

“The Government, after review of the various incentives/Special Allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the North Eastern Region, has decided that the incentives/Special Allowances granted be withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notification. Also Read - 'Matter Of Profound Concern': India at UNSC Strongly Calls For Immediate Cessation Of All Hostilities In Ukraine