New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in rural areas, as he urged citizens to take precautions, wear masks and maintain social distance to check spread of the disease that has claimed at least 2.6 lakh lives to date.

The government, he said, is working on "war footing" to control the second wave of infections and is setting up new hospitals and oxygen generating plants while augmenting supplies of medicines and vaccines. He asked states to crack down on black marketing of medicines and other essential items.

"I want to warn you about corona. This pandemic is spreading fast in rural villages. Every government is taking efforts to stop this. Awareness about this among rural people and cooperation of the panchayat institutes are equally important "You have never disappointed the nation. We hope this time too, to protect yourself and family from Covid, all necessary precautions are taken. Wearing mask properly and regularly is important," PM Modi said.

Stating that people have lost their close ones to this (coronavirus) enemy, Modi said, “The pain that the countrymen have endured for some time, the pain that many people have gone through, I have felt the same pain: I am feeling the same.”

Modi urged people to get vaccinated when their turn comes and said people should wear masks and maintain social distancing even after vaccination.

He said medical professionals, scientists and armed forces are working day and night to fight against COVID-19, adding that supply of medicines is being increased through domestic production and imports. The government is setting up oxygen plants, he stated. Further, he asked states government to crack down on black-marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders.

“India is not a country to lose courage. We will fight and win,” he said. Expressing concern over COVID-19 is reaching to villages, the Prime Minister asked people to follow all the protocols such as wearing masks and taking tests in case of having symptoms.