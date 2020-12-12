New Delhi: Soon after facing flak for his comments that farmers’ movement has been “infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements”, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the government’s doors are open 24 hours for farmer brothers for discussion to remove any doubts concerning farm laws. Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow, Security at Capital's Borders Increased

In an interview with ANI, he said the recently enacted farm laws do not infringe upon the old system and open new ways for farmers.

18 opposition parties tried to do a bandh but failed miserably… I have confidence in our farmers that they will get out of the influence of these Maoists and Naxalites, come and discuss with us and find solutions to their concerns: Union Minister Piyush Goyal https://t.co/yMYagvDfPG — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Goyal, who is Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers’ income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

“For this to happen, the country will have to accept a new system with an open mind. These laws do not infringe upon the old system and open new ways for them. After the effort of 18 opposition political parties (concerning Bharat Bandh), India did not stop. India will move faster, it will run faster,” he said.

#WATCH People understand PM Modi ji is working for new & self-reliant India, to double farmers income & create employment opportunities…Bharat Bandh wasn't successful even after 18 parties tried to…'Bharat chalega, Bharat aur tez chalega, daudega': Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/lYHA1IOoEN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Goyal, who also is Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility and popularity is so much in the country that every person understands that he works “for the interest of the people, of the nation and for making Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The minister said if the farmers’ agitation gets free of Maoist and Naxal elements, they will understand that the farm laws are in their favour.

“The government’s doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers’ agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation. Even after that if they have any doubt, we are open for talks,” he said.

I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands:Union Min Piyush Goyal https://t.co/0o0TaxUCNz — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Goyal has been part of the talks between the government and farmer unions.

Earlier in the day, Goyal said the agitation no longer remains a farmers’ movement as it has been “infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements” demanding the release of those put behind bars for “anti-national activities”.

This, he said, was clearly to derail agriculture reforms brought by the government.

Goyal, however, did not say if the government had or is planning to take any action against any person belonging to banned outfits seen at the protests.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer unions have rejected the proposal for changes in the laws made by the government and said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws.

