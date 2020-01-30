New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday accused the Central government of not approaching the protesters over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and said its stand on the said protest shows the arrogance of the government.

“The government’s stand on anti-CAA protests shows its arrogance, it has made no effort to reach out to protestors,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said after the all-party meeting which was held ahead of the Union Budget 2020.

Saying that the Central government is least bothered about the protesters, Azad said the government is also not worried about the farmers of the country.

“The Central government is least bothered about the people protesting on the streets over CAA-NRC. They are not bothered about farmers too. The opposition wants that these issues be discussed too and the government should be sensitive about it,” he further added.

The senior Congress leader further alleged that the government is interested only in passing bills in the parliament.

“The government is focussed only on getting Bills passed, but we also drew their attention towards sinking economy, rising unemployment and the issue of Kashmir. We told them Farooq Abdullah be released so that he can attend Parliament, others be released too,” he added.

The development comes after the Central gpoverment called for an all-party meeting all political leaders ahead of the Union Budget 2020.