New Delhi: Now, people of small towns will have better connectivity with their near and dear ones residing in major cities as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off nine ‘Sewa Service’ trains to serve the purpose.

“Nine Sewa Service trains were launched without any additional investment by the railways and it was an example of how to use existing resources to the maximum,” Goyal said during the inaugural event.

The Railway Minister said a tea-seller at the Vadnagar station has become the prime minister of the country and by connecting Vadnagar with Mehsana, the railways has given a gift to the prime minister today.

“Without spending anything, without investing, we have started these nine trains from the available resources…. Among these trains, there is one that goes from Vadnagar to Mehsana,” he added.

Out of the nice trains that were launched today, those between Delhi and Shamli, Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town, Murkongselek and Dibrugarh and Coimbatore and Palani will run on daily basis, while other trains from Vadnagar to Mehsana, Asarya to Himmatnagar, Karur to Salem, Yesvantpur to Tumkur and Coimbatore to Pollachi will run only six days a week.

However, the launching of another train Kota-Jhalawar City ‘Sewa Service’ has been postponed. “There has been a demand from people that trains should reach smaller cities and for this, we have the Sewa Service trains concept,” Goyal said.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Harsh Vardhan, along with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi were present at the ceremony.

After the launching ceremony, Pradhan took to Twitter to share the images of the event and said the train services will further improve the last mile connectivity and passenger convenience.

Flagged off #SewaServiceTrains along with Sh. @PiyushGoyal & @drharshvardhan ji at New Delhi Railway Station. Thank Piyush ji for introducing these trains including one on the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh route. This will further improve last mile connectivity & passenger convenience.

He also thanked the railways for focussing on Odisha and said the new train connecting the erstwhile princely state of Nayagarh with the state capital Bhubaneswar will run on the newly-constructed 83-km-long railway line between the two cities.

(With inputs from PTI)