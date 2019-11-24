New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed an election rally in Palamu district in Jharkhand and said a grand Ram temple will soon be built in Ayodhya and no power is there in the world can stop it. “The path for the construction of the Ram temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court and we will soon have a temple there,” he added.

The Defence Minister, who is in Jharkhand to address a number of rallies for the state’s upcoming assembly polls, talked about the procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France and said it will destroy the terror camps across the border.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Palamu: We always said that we will construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now the way for its construction has been made clear and no power of the world can stop it. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/k27J35j6IZ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

Highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath said Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the BJP) had in 1952 said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two prime ministers and two flags in one country. “We as political leaders have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise that we had made in our poll manifesto,” he added.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases with Bishrampur constituency going to polls on first phase on November 30. As per the BJP list, sitting MLA and the state’s health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi is contesting from this seat.

The first phase will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. After the election ends, the counting of votes will take place on December 23.