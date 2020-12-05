New Delhi: A granthi in the RK Puram Gurudwara was hit with a tabla (a musical instrument) by a fellow granthi while performing kirtan following which he succumbed to his injuries. The wife of the deceased Ravinder Singh was also injured and was rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

The police is on the lookout for the accused Darpan Singh who is absconding.

“Ravinder Singh and Darshan Singh are both granthis in the sector 6 Gurudwara in RK Puram. At around 8.30 am on Friday, while performing kirtan Darshan Singh and Ravinder had a quarrel over a petty issue. Darshan hit Ravinder with the tabla on his head due to which he started bleeding and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West, said.

According to police, when the wife of the deceased tried to save him, she was also hit in the eye by the accused Darshan. Maninder Kaur is admitted in a hospital.

The victim and the accused’s family live in the staff quarters of the Gurudwara. The police has formed several teams to look for the absconding accused.