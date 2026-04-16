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GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid ‘Poor’ AQI; details inside

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside

Published date india.com Updated: April 16, 2026 8:18 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside

Delhi AQI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP-1 in Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) in the region entered the ‘poor category’.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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