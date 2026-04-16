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GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid ‘Poor’ AQI; details inside
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside
Delhi AQI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP-1 in Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) in the region entered the ‘poor category’.
#CAQM urges the citizens of #NCR to adhere to the following steps as mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage-I of #GRAP.
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.@moefcc @CPCB_OFFICIAL @dpcc_pollution @uppcbofficial @Haryana_spcb @RSPCB_official pic.twitter.com/AOf7uiWvBb
— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) April 16, 2026
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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