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GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid Poor AQI; details inside

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid ‘Poor’ AQI; details inside

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR amid 'Poor' AQI; details inside

Delhi AQI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP-1 in Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) in the region entered the ‘poor category’.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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