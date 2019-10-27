New Delhi: As Manohar Lal Khattar prepares for his revival as the Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resulted as the largest party in Haryana, many have been taken aback by the party’s post-poll alliance with newcomer Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala to form the government.

Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister, as JJP leader Dushyant Chautala will become the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana today. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan at 2:15 PM.

Several senior BJP leaders like party working president JP Nadda, Union ministers and Chief Ministers including Jai Ram Thakur, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Yogi Adityanath are likely to be present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Here’s a look at the timeline of developments that took place in Haryana today:

Six seats short of majority, the BJP in Haryana seals the deal with Chautala clan’s Dushyant-led JJP to form the government, prior to their meeting with Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to decide on the oath-taking ceremony. The BJP says that it is firm on not including Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda to form the next government, despite his keenness on ‘unconditional support’. Gopal Kanda is an accused in the Geetika Sharma suicide case. BJP legislative party meeting takes place at UT guest house in Chandigarh with senior party leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anil Jain and others present at the meet. The Legislature elects Khattar as the legislative party chief. After BJP’s meeting, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “Will form a stable, honest government with the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and independent candidates.” BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar meet Haryana Governor, hands in his resignation as current Chief Minister to take claim to form a fresh government. Manohar Lal Khattar gears up to take oath as the Chief Minister on Sunday, as Dushyant Chautala becomes his Deputy. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2:15 PM at Raj Bhavan. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Manohar Lal Khattar and other party leaders celebrate as BJP comes back for a second term in Haryana. Shortly after the decision on government formation, Ajay Chautala (father of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala) is granted furlough for two weeks. Ajay Chautala and his father former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala were lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. Dushyant Chautala receives immense slack for joining hands with the BJP despite his campaign that was strongly opposed to the saffron party. “Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki, log samajh chuke hain,” said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda slamming the JJP president. Former Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav who was sacked from JJP in 2017, resigns from the party calling it a “BJP B-team”. He says that Dushyant Chautala “betrayed the people of Haryana and those who voted for him” by supporting the BJP despite his initial opposition during campaigning.

Haryana’s ruling BJP which emerged as the largest party in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2019, and needed six more MLAs for a majority. Remarkably, with JJP’s Dushyant, the Chautala clan is making a comeback to power after 15 years since his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections.