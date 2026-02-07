‘Great news’: PM Modi hails India-US trade deal framework, thanks Trump for…

Home

PM Modi welcomed the India-US interim trade deal, describing it as a significant move to strengthen economic relations, support domestic manufacturing, and generate jobs.

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Washington and New Delhi on Saturday released a joint statement announcing the India-US trade agreement, highlighting the terms of the deal. The agreement is a result of crucial negotiations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Through this agreement, both the leaders tried to eliminate the financial hurdles that restricted bilateral trade. PM Modi on Saturday welcomed the India-US interim trade deal and termed it a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between the two countries. He stated that this will boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs.

