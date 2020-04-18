New Delhi: No one expects the police to visit their houses on the birthday, but it was a pleasant surprise for Roshina Gautam, a 71-year-old resident of Greater Kailash. The police came into the colony with sirens blaring and then proceeded to play music outside her home, much to her surprise. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Cases Slightly Down Since Last 3 Days, Says Arvind Kejriwal



She isn’t the only one. Hoping to infuse some cheer in the lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, police officials are wishing residents on their birthdays and anniversaries in the south Delhi locality. Gautam said she was really surprised when the cops landed up.

“Around 12, I got a call from the police and they reached my society around 1.30 pm. Initially, the sound of the sirens scared us as we thought somebody had tested positive for coronavirus..

“Later, policemen came in front of my house and called my name. They played beautiful music and wished me on my 71st birthday. They also gifted me a plant,” she said. Gautam, too, did her bit by baking a cake for them and thanking them for the gesture.

“I am a member of the GK residents association and they might have got information about my birthday from there,” she said.

Police personnel also landed up outside the home of Greater Kailash residents Rajat and Vartika Juneja on their 25th wedding anniversary. “I am on the group of GK residents. A friend of mine, who was also in the group, informed the SHO of Greater Kailash about my marriage anniversary. The SHO, along with five-six other policemen, came around 1 pm. They did not enter the house and maintained social distancing. They placed a pre-recorded message that was very nice and gifted us a plant,” Varika said.

Greater Kailash Station House Office Som Nath Paruthi said police officials have several WhatsApp groups with residents, including senior citizens. “We have a list of senior citizens and their dates of birth. During the lockdown, people are inside their houses. Through these initiatives, we cheer them and celebrate their special day, he said.

Several residents, he said, had put out videos on social media platforms and they sometimes get requests from people too.

Like a call from a resident asking them to wish a 15-year-old who didn’t have any friends who could come to him.

The SHO also sends personal messages.

“On the occasion of your special day, the police station Greater Kailash, south district and Delhi Police, we want to congratulate you. We wish for your healthy life and happiness. We want to be safe and inside your houses. You can call Delhi Police at any time at 100 and 112,” Nath says in the messages.

(With PTI Inputs)