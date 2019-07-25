New Delhi: Reacting to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s revelation that his country had 40 different militant groups operating in its territory, India on Thursday asked the neighbouring country to take action now that it had acknowledged it housed training camps.

Ministry External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Since Pakistan PM has acknowledged the presence of training camps and of the fact that terrorists are being trained and sent to Kashmir to fight, it’s time for them to take credible action against the terror camps that exist in the areas under the control of Pakistan.”

Addressing US lawmakers during his trip to the country on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had revealed that his country had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders. “We were fighting the US war on terror. Pakistan has nothing to do with 9/11. Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan. There were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. But we joined the US war. Unfortunately, when things went wrong, where I blame my government, we did not tell the US exactly the truth on the ground,” he had told lawmakers at the Capitol Hill.

“Part of the reason was, our governments were not in control. There were 40 different militant groups operating within Pakistan,” he had said.

Both India and the US have repeatedly told Pakistan to crack down on terror infrastructure on its soil. The Ministry of External Affairs has asked for “verifiable, credible and irreversible actions against terrorists and to disrupt and dismantle terror groups operating from their (Pakistan’s) soil”.

During a press briefing here in the national capital, Kumar spoke about the ICJ ruling in favour of Kulbhushan Jadhav and said, “We expect that full consular access should be granted to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance with the ICJ’s judgment. We are in touch with Pakistani authorities in this regard and as and when there is an update, we will let you know.”