Greater Noida: 100 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Hostel Food, Hospitalised

Nearly 100 students complaint of stomach ache after consuming food from the hostel mess in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Police are investigating the matter.

Greater Noida: Nearly 100 students from a hostel in Uttar Pradesh‘s Greater Noida were hospitalised after falling ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students complained of stomachache and vomiting after consuming food from the hostel mess. All of them have been diagnosed with food poisoning and are currently under medical treatment.

