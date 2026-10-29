Greater Noida bank scandal: Nearly Rs 35 cr missing from PNB accounts, customers allege unauthorised transfers, premature FD closures

Nearly Rs 35 crore is allegedly missing from savings accounts and fixed deposits at a Punjab National Bank branch in Greater Noida, leaving several customers worried about their money. Police have registered an FIR, while PNB has suspended five employees, including the branch manager.

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PNB fraud case: Customers claim Rs 35 crore vanished from savings accounts, FDs (Image: X.com)

Nearly Rs 35 crore is suspected to have gone missing from customers’ savings accounts and fixed deposits at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida. Several customers have alleged that money was taken out of their accounts or transferred elsewhere without their permission. The complaints have led to a police investigation, with five bank employees, including the branch manager, suspended. The bank has also replaced the staff at its Sector Pi-1 branch as it investigates the alleged financial irregularities.

The amount of nearly Rs 35 crore has been reported by PTI based on claims made by account holders. However, the bank and police have not officially confirmed the total amount involved. The exact number of affected customers and the extent of the suspected fraud are yet to be established.

Customers find money missing from savings accounts, FDs

The matter came to light after customers noticed unexpected changes in their account balances. Some claimed that large amounts had disappeared from their savings accounts, while others alleged that their fixed deposits (FDs) had been closed before their maturity dates without their consent.

Several customers gathered outside the bank on Wednesday, demanding answers about their money. Members of a farmers’ union also joined the protest, asking the authorities to recover the funds and take action against those responsible.

Police personnel were deployed outside the branch as customers sought an explanation from bank officials.

According to a PTI report, one account holder, Vijendra Singh, claimed that his balance had dropped from around Rs 87-88 lakh to just Rs 1 lakh.

Another customer, Haneef Khan, alleged that Rs 39 lakh had disappeared from his savings account. He said he had neither received a message about the transaction nor signed any document allowing the money to be transferred.

A third customer, Zakir, claimed that Rs 9.5 lakh was missing from his account. He said he learnt about the suspected irregularities after visiting the bank because he had not received a transaction alert.

These are individual complaints, and investigators will have to verify the account records to determine what happened to the money.

Customers allege delays in checking account records

Some account holders have also alleged that they faced delays when they approached the branch to update their passbooks or obtain details of their transactions.

According to their complaints, bank staff repeatedly told them that an audit by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was underway. Customers claimed that these delays made it difficult for them to check their account statements and identify the suspected irregularities sooner.

The allegations have raised questions about how the disputed transactions were processed and why customers say they were unable to get clear answers. These issues are expected to be examined during the bank’s internal inquiry and the police investigation.

FIR registered, five PNB employees suspended

Beta-2 police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint by Shrichand, a resident of Birondi. According to the latest information in the report, 18 customers have submitted written complaints to the police.

The case may be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which investigates complex financial crimes. The police will examine the complaints, account statements and transaction records to establish how the alleged transfers took place.

PNB has suspended five employees, including the branch manager, in connection with the matter. The bank has also replaced the branch staff and started an internal investigation through its anti-corruption team.

Will customers get their money back?

Affected customers are demanding the return of their savings and fixed deposits. The bank has assured them that their complaints will be examined and that efforts will be made to recover the money.

Investigators will need to establish whether the transactions were authorised, how the money was moved and who may have been involved. They will also examine whether fixed deposits were closed without the account holders’ permission.

For now, the final amount involved remains unclear. The nearly Rs 35 crore figure is based on claims reported by PTI and has not been officially verified. Further details are expected as the bank’s inquiry and police investigation progress.