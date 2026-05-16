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Greater Noida Big Update: GNIDA plans paid surface parking, smart management system to end road chaos – Details here

Greater Noida Big Update: GNIDA plans paid surface parking, smart management system to end road chaos – Details here

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has decided to introduce paid surface parking to generate revenue and control unorganised parking and traffic congestion.

Greater Noida Big Update: GNIDA plans paid surface parking, smart management system to end road chaos – Details here | Image: X

Greater Noida Big Update: What comes as good news for the residents of Greater Noida is that they will soon get smart paid parking in several prominent and busy areas. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority is going to appoint an agency to start a smart paid parking system. Greater Noida has several parking spaces in residential, commercial and market areas. But vehicles at these places are often parked haphazardly, leading to encroachment in several areas.

GNIDA has planned to introduce paid surface parking in several areas to generate revenue and control unorganised parking.

Also Read: Noida Authority takes big decision after PM Modi’s energy-saving appeal, cuts fuel consumption of official vehicles by 20%

GNIDA Plans PPP-Based Parking Management System

The authority will soon appoint an agency which will implement a comprehensive parking management system. The system will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

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Greater Noida has several parking sites but lacks a regulated parking system. In the absence of such a system, roadside parking and encroachments have started jamming major routes.

About Greater Noida

Greater Noida, which is spread over 380 sq km, is a high-tech urban township with 100 sectors and 120 villages. Residential and commercial activities are expected to increase here following the starting of Noida International Airport scheduled from June 15. This will make organised parking management crucial.

Also Read: Noida protest update: After invoking NSA, police claim accused received Rs 1 crore in foreign currency – All you need to know

Noida Authority To Appoint Agency For Smart Paid Parking System Operations

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority is planning to hire a private agency which will develop and operate a smart paid parking system for it.

“The proposed system will provide real-time information on available parking spaces, enable cashless payments and improve vehicle safety and monitoring, while also generating revenue. Greater Noida’s markets witness heavy footfall but often face severe congestion due to haphazard parking,” Hindustan Times quoted a Greater Noida authority officer, requesting anonymity.

Prominent areas such as Jagat Farm Market, which is famous for its street food, clothing, electronics and daily-use items, market in Alpha 1 and Gaur City Mall face problems of unauthorised roadside parking.

The plan is to link parking data to the authority’s integrated command and control centre for proper monitoring. Interested firms can submit their proposals till May 28.

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