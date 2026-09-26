Greater Noida bus fire: Owner’s manager babbed; Prior staff complaints surface in probe

Travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, the bus caught fire near the 33-km milestone of the Yamuna Expressway around 11:20 pm on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of nine of the 35 passengers.

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Greater Noida bus fire. PTI

The manager of the transport company that ran the sleeper bus which caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway, claiming nine lives, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. This takes the total arrests in the case to four.

The arrested manager, identified as Vikas, was called for questioning from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Friday and subsequently arrested. He was produced before a court and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, while the three people arrested earlier in the case are also in judicial custody, a police officer said.

“The investigation has found that the bus’ drivers and conductors had informed the transport company through the manager about problems in the vehicle, including an issue with the gearbox, but the complaints were allegedly ignored, an official said. The incident happened a few days later,” the official said.

Also Read | 9 killed, several passengers injured after moving bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Jewar airport in Greater Noida

Police said the investigation is also being conducted with the assistance of the Transport Department and further action would be taken soon.

The bus, travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire around 11.20 pm on Wednesday near the 33-km milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, killing nine of the 35 passengers onboard, officials said.

Police had earlier arrested two drivers, Pawan and Yogesh Dixit, and conductor Rohit, all residents of Kanpur Dehat. The accused allegedly abandoned the bus and fled after it caught fire.

An FIR was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 125(b) (endangering life) and 105 (culpable homicide), among others. The bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was operated by Raj Kalpana Travel Agency of Madhya Pradesh and was registered in Madhubani, Bihar, according to the Regional Transport Office.

The vehicle had accumulated fines of Rs 1.75 lakh through 19 challans, Gautam Buddh Nagar RTO Public Transport Officer Rajesh Mohan had said.

9 killed as moving bus catches fire in Yamuna Expressway

One passenger recalled the frightening moments inside the bus. He said he had fallen asleep when another passenger suddenly woke him up and told him that the bus had caught fire. “After I fell asleep, someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out,” the passenger said.

The situation quickly became difficult as smoke filled the bus. The passenger said there was little time for people to understand what was happening, with everyone trying to escape at the same time.

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Speaking to the news agency ANI, a passenger said: “…I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn’t pick up any of my belongings; I didn’t even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out.”

“It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don’t remember anything else after that. It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult…It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside. Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving…Many people lost their lives…There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn’t make it out, as I myself got out quite late…”