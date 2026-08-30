Greater Noida Horror: 6-year-old girl goes missing, body found stuffed in sack

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed in Greater Noida’s Haldoni village after going missing from her home on August 28.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/greater-noida-horror-6-year-old-girl-goes-missing-body-found-stuffed-in-sack-crime-news-8512882/ Copy

Greater Noida Horror: 6-year-old girl goes missing, body found stuffed in sack | Image: Representastive

Greater Noida Horror: A horrific incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and murdered in Greater Noida. The minor girl, who hailed from Haldoni village, went missing from home on August 28. Later, her body was found stuffed in a sack. After examining CCTV footage, police suspect, identified as Balraj. In a dramatic turn, the suspect was later killed in an encounter

What Exactly Happened?

According to the victim’s family, their daughter was raped and murdered, however, police are investigating the allegation. The body of the victim was sent for a post-mortem procedure and investigators are waiting for the autopsy reports to establish the cause of death.

Police initiated a search operation after the girl’s family filed a complaint on Friday. The family members said that she had gone missing from home without informing anyone.

How CCTV Trail Led Cops To Greater Noida Suspect

During the search operation, investigators examined CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area and nearby localities. The footage helped cops to identify Balraj, who hails from Tilpata village and is currently living in Haldoni. In the footage, the accused an be seen luring the minor girl and later carrying her in a sack towards a field.

The accused man was nabbed and taken into custody on August 29. During the questioning, he disclosed where he dumped the girl’s body. He also revealed where he had hidden the knife used in the crime.

Accused Killed In Encounter

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said that the EcoTech-3 police station team took Balraj to the location where he hid the knife. He retrieved the knife from the bushes. Balraj, out of nowhere, picked a pistol that had been hidden in the bushes and started firing at the cops.

The police team then opened fire, seriously injuring talraj. He was then rushed to hthethe hospital doctors declared him dead during treatment.

A head constable was injured in the firing, police said.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.