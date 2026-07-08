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Woman driving car runs over five children in Greater Noida’s Panchsheel Greens II Society, one critical

No fatalities were reported in the incident, but several children sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 8, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Woman driving car runs over five children in Greater Noida's Panchsheel Greens II Society, one critical
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Five schoolchildren were injured after a woman driving a car allegedly rammed into them outside the Panchsheel Greens II residential society in Greater Noida West on Wednesday morning. According to the latest report, one of the children is reported to be in critical condition. All the injured children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the eyewitnesses, the woman was on her way to drop her children at school. It is alleged that she was looking at her mobile phone while driving. As she exited the society gate, she reportedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the five children standing nearby.

Read more: Man, His Two Sisters Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Greater Noida's Pari Chowk

According to the reports, the car first collided with a scooter parked in front of it, which reduced its speed of the car to some extent. However, the vehicle remained out of control, hitting schoolchildren who were waiting for their school bus, along with a few other people standing nearby.

Here are some of the key details:

  • No fatalities were reported in the incident, but several children sustained serious injuries.
  • The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
  • Local residents alleged that the woman drove away from the scene in her car after the accident.
  • The incident has sparked outrage among residents of the society.
  • Parents and residents said they had previously raised concerns about children’s safety during the morning hours.
  • They have urged the police to conduct a fair investigation and take strict legal action against the person responsible
  • They have also urged the authorities to ensure that such negligence is not repeated in the future.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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