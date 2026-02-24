Home

Greater Noida shooting case: CCTV shows man dragged, shot dead multiple times by 3 attackers; know details inside

Greater Noida Shooting case: Nitin was dragged on the ground and shot multiple times by three attackers.

Greater Noida shooting: A shocking incident came to light in Greater Noida on Tuesday, i.e., February 24. A man was shot multiple times outside his house in the area. The complete incident was recorded on CCTV and has spread a wave of horror to everyone. The attack took place in the Ecotech-1 police station area. The shooting was done by three men in broad daylight. The name of the victim is Nitin, who was initially admitted to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries. After getting admitted, Nitin succumbed to the injuries. Nitin suffered serious injuries from gunshots and couldn’t survive.

What’s the reason for the shooting in Greater Noida?

The possible reason for the shooting outside the victim’s home is an old rivalry. The police official Sudhir Kumar gave a hint on this. Nitin was a resident of Luksar village, and the attackers fired at him outside his house. The injuries were so brutal that the victim was rushed to the hospital. He later passed away in the hospital.

What are the officials saying?

ADCP of Greater Noida Sudhir Kumar said, “Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech First police station, due to an old rivalry.”

He added that the victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The forensic treatment was called on the spot, and the police were called for the maintenance of peace and order.

#WATCH | Sudhir Kumar, ADCP, Greater Noida says, “Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech First police station, due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted… pic.twitter.com/mNtku3mzOU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

What happened in Greater Noida?

The incident happened in Greater Noida on February 24 when three men came and attacked the victim outside his house. The name of the victim is Nitin, who was dragged on the ground by three attackers. Later, several gunshots were fired at him. He experienced several severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital for the necessary treatment. However, the impact of the gunshots and injuries was so critical that he succumbed to injuries.

The attack had allegedly happened under the pretext of an old rivalry. The incident has spread a wave of shock and fear in the area. The police authorities are now investigating the matter.

