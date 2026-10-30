Greater Noida tragedy: Father, 11-year-old son die after falling from 23rd floor while plucking flowers for puja

A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of their society in Greater Noida. The two were reportedly collecting flowers for a morning puja when the child slipped from the balcony.

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Greater Noida tragedy: Father, 11-year-old son die after falling from 23rd floor while plucking flowers for puja (Image: X.com)

A morning puja turned into a tragedy in Greater Noida on Friday after a 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of a residential building. The incident took place at Mahagun Mywoods Society in the Bisrakh area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The father and son were reportedly collecting flowers for a morning prayer when the accident happened. Police said the child slipped from the balcony while trying to pluck flowers. His father tried to save him but reportedly lost his balance and fell from the building as well.

The victims have been identified as Randeep Patra, son of Amal Kumar Patra, and his 11-year-old son, Aarav. Their deaths left the family and other residents of the society shocked.

What happened at Mahagun Mywoods Society?

According to preliminary information, Randeep and Aarav had gone to the balcony to collect flowers for the morning puja. The man’s wife had reportedly planned to leave early in the morning to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple.

She told police that her husband and son were collecting flowers before her departure. During this time, the child reportedly slipped and got caught near the balcony. His father tried to rescue him, but both fell from the 23rd floor.

Police received information about the incident through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV). A team from Bisrakh police station immediately reached Tower 23 of the society.

The injured father and son were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police begin investigation

Police have started an investigation to establish exactly how the incident happened. Officials said all possible angles were being examined and the circumstances surrounding the fall would become clearer after the inquiry.

The police have completed the initial inquest proceedings and started the process of sending the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Similar incidents that took place recently

In July 2026, a 12-year-old boy died after falling from the 12th floor of Anmol Society in Gurugram. According to police, Rahul was playing with other children on the balcony of his home when he suddenly lost his balance. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In June 2026, a four-year-old girl died after falling from the 10th-floor balcony of a residential building in Kalkaji Extension, South Delhi. Police said the child was playing on the balcony when the accident happened. Her family later raised concerns about the lack of proper safety grills and protective netting in the building.