New Delhi: Even after imposing a complete ban on firecrackers, some states, however, later revoked their ban and allowed green crackers instead for this year's Diwali celebrations. Keeping the rising coronavirus cases and the pollution level in mind, these states had earlier imposed complete ban on firecrackers. However, looking at the locals' demand and the shrinking economy, these states allowed green crackers for the celebration purpose only for two hours.

Uttarakhand

Issuing an order, the state government of Uttarakhnd said the residents of six towns of the state will be allowed to burst only green crackers for two hours on Diwali, Gurpurab and Chhath festivals.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the order applies to the residents of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Haldwani, Rudrapur and Kashipur.

People living within the limits of these cities will be allowed to burst green crackers from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and Gurpurab and from 6 AM to 8 AM on Chhath, the order said.

Jammu and Kashmir

Going in line with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said only ‘green crackers’ would be permitted for sale and use in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar during the festive season.

The use or bursting of firecrackers, however, would be restricted to only two hours in the Union Territory during the festivals — from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and Gurupurab, from 6 AM to 8 AM on Chhath and from 11.55 PM to 12.30 AM on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

The order stated that any violation of the directions would invite immediate penal action under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act besides legal action under Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that people in the state would be allowed to burst green firecrackers for two hours on Diwali and Gurpurab.

However, a total ban has been imposed in Mandi Gobindgarh from the midnight of November 9-10 till November 30-December 1 midnight on account of its poor AQI levels.

Only green crackers will be allowed as per these orders, which are in compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as various judicial orders passed amid reports of firecrackers likely to aggravate the COVID-19 problem.

Uttar Pradesh

Using laser lights and green crackers, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police and district administrations to celebrate Diwali this way in places like Lucknow, Varanasi and others where the air quality index is poor.

The government said as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the air quality index (AQI) of Muzaffarnagar is poor, while that of Agra, Varanasi, Meerut and Hapur is very poor .

Karnataka

The Karnataka government this week allowed the sale and bursting of ‘green crackers’ in the state as it stressed on restrictions to contain the coronavirus infection.

Issuing an order, the state government said only green crackers will be sold from Saturday to November 16 in an open space where social distancing can be maintained. The surroundings of the cracker shops should be sanitised and the shopkeepers have to arrange hand sanitisers.

Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi, have already decided to ban firecrackers.