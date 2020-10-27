New Delhi: As the quality of the air in the national capital is deteriorating with the arrival of winter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch ‘Green Delhi’ mobile application on Thursday with which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the government’s notice. An announcement to this effect was made by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday. Also Read - Centre Needs to Grant Rs 12,000 crores For 10 years to MCD: Delhi CM Kejriwal

He said that there will be a deadline to address complaints and the chief minister will get a daily report about resolved and pending grievances as well.

Rai held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the grievance-redressal process incorporated in the "Green Delhi" mobile application.

“People will be able to notify the government about burning of waste, industrial pollution and dust through the mobile application. Failure to address the issue in time will result in action against the officers concerned,” he said.

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a massive campaign against air pollution, named ”Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh”, which is being led by Kejriwal and Rai.

Rai said that a ”green war room” has also been set up at the Delhi secretariat to monitor steps being taken to bring down pollution levels in the city this winter.

A 10-member team has been deployed under senior scientists Mohan George and B L Chawla to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application.

(With inputs from PTI)