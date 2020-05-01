New Delhi: The Centre on Friday has announced several relaxations to be implemented once the lockdown enters in its third phase from May 4 to May 17. The relaxations are based on zones, which are based on the severity of the pandemic situation. There are three zones: Red, Green and Orange. There are certain activities which are banned in all zones. Also Read - Bonding Over Radio: Ruskin Bond Comes up With Best Lockdown Gift For Fans, Master Storyteller to Read Out Short Stories on AIR From Today

First, let's take a look at those activities.

1. Air travel

2. Rail

3. Metro

4. Inter-state movement by road

5. Running of schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions

6. Hospitality

7. Cinema Halls

8. Gyms

9. Malls

10. Religious gathering

Now coming to the zone-wise list of permitted activities

Green Zones: Districts with zero confirmed case till date. Or, districts with no confirmed cases in the last 21 days.

All activities are permitted apart from the list of the barred activities.

Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity

Bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity

Red Zones: Based on the number of total active cases, the doubling rate of confirmed cases, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback, the health ministry will decide which are red zones.

Not Permitted

Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws

Taxis and cab aggregators

intra-district and inter-district plying of buses

Barbershops, spas and salons

Permitted

Movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. Four Wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers besides the vehicle driver, for two-wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

Industrial activities in urban areas

Construction activities

E-commerce activities will be permitted only in respect of essential goods

Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength

All government offices shall function with officers of the level of deputy secretary and above to the extent of 100% strength.

Orange Zones: Districts which are neither under the other two zones are orange zones,

Not Permitted: Inter-district and intra-district plying is buses

Permitted:

Taxi and cab aggregators with one driver and 2 passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles