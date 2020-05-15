New Delhi: Based on the responses received from the state governments, the Centre has almost finalised the dos and the don’ts of lockdown 4.0, which will begin from May 18 and reportedly continue until the end of this month. According to reports, some state governments favoured more relaxations in lockdown restrictions for scaling up economic activities in non-containment coronavirus zones, while the Centre is mulling easing some strict curbs in the fourth phase of the shutdown from Monday. Also Read - India Crosses China: With Over 85,000 Cases, India Ranks 11th Globally | Check List

Here’s what the states want Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume: Green Zone Airports Might Not Be Commercially Viable, Airlines Express Concerns

The demands vary on the situation of the state. But the consensus is that no states want a complete lift of the curbs. Several states and union territories(UT) want the powers to decide on the zoning of 733 districts into green, orange and red as per the COVID-19 situation. An official said there will be lots of relaxations and flexibility in lockdown 4.0 with the complete reopening of the green zones, very limited curbs in orange zones and strict restrictions only in the containment areas of red zones. The official also said states and UTs may be empowered to take decisions on easing of the curbs. Schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be allowed to open anywhere in the country but salons, barber shops and optical shops may be allowed in red zones, barring COVID-19 containment areas. Also Read - No Stamping on Boarding Passes, No Meals: This is How Domestic Flights Are Likely to Resume in Green Zones After May 17

Delhi: Opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

Mizoram: The Mizoram government on Friday announced it was extending the lockdown till May 31.

Bihar: The Bihar government urged the Centre to continue the unprecedented measure till the month-end besides keeping rail and air traffic, other than the Shramik Special’ trains for migrant labourers and evacuation flights, suspended during the period.

Assam: Extension of the lockdown by two more weeks.

Tamil Nadu: Not in favour of complete resumption of train and air services till May end. Tamil Nadu, though inclined to further ease curbs to pep up the economy, has categorically told the Centre it was against opening up air and train services till May 31 as the number of coronavirus cases in the state inched towards 10,000 only to be behind Maharashtra. Also, the government is unlikely to resume operation of state-run buses.

Karnataka: Same stand like Tamil Nadu as far as trains and flights are concerned. But the state has already issued guidelines to allow events and weddings. Not more than 50 guests, no Air Condition, no consumption of liquor and paan, no invitation to people aged above 65 and below 10 years and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to be followed for holding marriages or events in Karnataka with easing of the lockdown.

Maharashtra: The state wants strict lockdown measures to continue in Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon till May 31 and complete stop of inter-state and inter-district transport of any kind.

Gujarat: Gujarat wants the resumption of economic activities in major urban centres.

Kerala: Kerala sought industrial and commercial activities to be allowed in rural and urban areas except in containment zones, the opening of domestic air service, intra-state passenger trains and metro rail services, though it was not keen for inter-state railway services at present.

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged Prime Minister Modi not to open state boundaries for the next few months and called for stopping inter-state transportation, except for migrants or essential services, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Autos and taxis are also expected to be allowed in red zones with restrictions on the number of passengers. Local trains, buses and metro services may start running with limited capacity in non-containment areas of red zones in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)