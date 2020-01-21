New Delhi: The national capital has occupied the 10th place in the list of most polluted cities in India, thus, making a marginal improvement in reducing in comparison to last year, Greenpeace India report said on Tuesday. Delhi had occupied the 8th spot in 2019.

Further, Coal-belching Jharia Jharia in Jharkhand is the most polluted city in India. Mizoram’ Lunglei is the least polluted, which is followed by Meghalaya’s Dowki.

Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, known for its rich coal reserves and industries, is the second-most polluted city in India, according to the report based on analysis of PM10 data from 287 cities across the country.

Six of the top-10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh — Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad and Firozabad.