Pathankot: A grenade blast occurred near Triveni Gate of an Indian Army camp in Pathankot's Dheerapul area on early Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. As per sources, the grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown miscreants who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing by the area.

No injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, according to the sources. A police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage. All police check-posts of Pathankot have also been put on high alert.

Speaking to the media, SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba said, "Further investigation into the incident is underway and CCTVs footage will also be probed."

This is a developing story. More details awaited