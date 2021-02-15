New Delhi: Day after 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was taken into custody, two more activists — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu are wanted by Delhi police in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case. “Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter”, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The police have claimed that the ‘pro-Khalistani’ Poetic Justice Foundation, the organization behind the ‘toolkit’, shared by Greta Thunberg had contacted Nikita Jacob to organise a ‘tweetstorm’ ahead of the January 26 violence. Also Read - Burhan Wani And Ajmal Kasab Were Also 21-Year-Old: BJP MP on Disha Ravi's Arrest

