New Delhi: In a grim milestone, India on Sunday overtook Russia as the third worst Coronavirus-hit country in the world, by logging 6,90,396 cases till today evening.

Now, India is only preceded by the US and Brazil. Globally, the US has the most number of COVID cases so far (at 27.8 lakh). Brazil comes only second with over 15 lakh Coronavirus cases.

More details will soon be added to the story.