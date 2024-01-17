Groom Rides Camel To His Wedding Venue In Kerala’s Kannur, Gets Booked By Police

The groom and his companions were booked by Chakkarakkal Police.

The visuals of the camel-riding groom have gone viral. (Video grab)

Camel Riding Groom: An amusing piece of news is being reported from the Kannur district of Kerala where a man rode a camel to his wedding. To break it down, the groom rode the camel accompanied by 25 people to the wedding venue.

It must have been a great day full of great feelings for the guy given the occasion but his act, or maybe a dare, caused a traffic jam on a busy road following which the local police booked him and his companions for causing disruption.

The groom Riswan, a native of Valapattanam, and his companions were booked by Chakkarakkal Police after he led a camel procession to his wedding venue earlier this week, said the Police.

The camel procession, accompanied by cracker bursting and band music, resulted in traffic snarls on a busy road, causing vehicles heading to the airport and an ambulance to get stuck.

Responding to complaints from locals, the police arrived at the scene and forcibly cleared those causing the traffic block and registered a case against 26 people, including the groom, for charges of unlawful assembly and causing a traffic block, police said.

The visuals of the camel-riding groom have gone viral on various social media platforms.

