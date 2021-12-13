Bengaluru: Days after being shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington’s Military Hospital, the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash is reported to be stable as he is now breathing on his own. Captain Singh was taken to Bengaluru for further treatment on Thursday (December 9), a day after the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 people on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 8).Also Read - Upset Over Muslims Celebrating Gen Rawat's Death on Internet, Kerala Filmmaker Ali Akbar To Convert To Hinduism

As per sources, the condition of Captain Varun Singh is presently stable as he is responding to treatment very fast, however, he has suffered 80% burns which means a lot and his recovery will take time. The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

The December 8 IAF chopper crash resulted in the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife, and his defense assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital.