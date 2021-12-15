New Delhi: Condolences from political parties, leaders, groups, important personalities, and the general public started pouring in moments after the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the passing away of its chopper crash survivor Group Captain Varun Singh on Wednesday. Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash which resulted in the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others last Wednesday (December 08). A day after the crash, he was airlifted to the Indian Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment where his condition was said to be stable. However, the braveheart succumbed to his injuries today morning after fighting for his life for a week.Also Read - Is This The Reason Behind Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Divorce? Read On

Taking to Twitter, the IAF wrote, "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Soon after his death was announced, people started sharing condolence notes for the IAF officer. Let's have a look at the reactions from top leaders and personalities across the globe:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

Indian National Congress — We are extremely saddened by the demise of brave-heart Group Captain Varun Singh. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. A billion salutes to this brave son of Bharat Mata. May he rest in peace.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh — Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief.

Sambit Patra — The lone survivor of the IAF Chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh Ji succumbed to his injuries. The whole nation was unitedly praying for a miracle which didn’t happen. I offer my condolences to his family and to the People of India. ॐ शांति!