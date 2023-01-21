Home

Growing Potholes Woes In Gurugram: Know How Citizens Should Report Craters On Road Via Mobile App

Gurugram residents will soon be able to report all the deadly potholes on road via mobile app for quick action.

Growing Potholes Woes In Gurugram: Know How Citizens Should Report Craters On Road Via Mobile App (Representative, File Image)

Gurugram: Potholes on road have increased problems for pedestrians and commuters. Not only these road craters cause problems, often it leads to fatal mishaps too. Recently, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) rolled out a mobile app though which citizens in the city can report such issues for immediate action.

GMDA App To Report Potholes In Gurugram

The app rolled out by GMDA is called One Map where are several other features for citizens to use. The app is like a directory where one can know which agency is responsible for which road.

Upload Images: All citizens who wish to report any major pothole, will first have to click and upload phots of the road

Referral: The complaint will be filed and directed to the designated agency like GMDA or MCG

Status Update: Eventually, the complainant will be updated on the status of the complaint via the mobile app.

Feedback/Suggestions: Finally, citizens could also be allowed to give feedback and suggestion on aoo,

Recently, road craters, caving of roads have led to fatal accident in other places too. Bengaluru faces a major pothole problem with road craving often, people meeting with bad accidents and more. In Kerala, a man also protested in a rather unusual manner by taking bath in the muddy waters on the broken roads.

Videos too have emerged on internet where people can be seen picking the gravel on roads due to poor construction.