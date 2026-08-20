Growing threat of fungal infections: Special workshops organised for young doctors in run-up to ‘Cidscon-2026’

During the workshops, experienced and eminent subject experts trained young doctors in the accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases, modern treatment methods and the appropriate use of antibiotics.

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CIDSCON-2026

Gandhinagar: In the lead-up to CIDSCON-2026: 16th Annual Conference on Clinical Infectious Diseases Society, being organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, various workshops on important topics were held on Thursday for postgraduate resident doctors and young doctors. During the workshops, experienced and eminent subject experts trained young doctors in the accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases, modern treatment methods and the appropriate use of antibiotics.

Accurate Diagnosis and Appropriate Use of Antibiotics Essential: Dr Harsh Toshniwal

CIDSCON Co-Organising Chairman and Professor and Head of the Department at Shree Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kalol, Dr Harsh Toshniwal, stated that the conference is highly relevant in the present times, as it focuses on fever and various types of infections. Through the workshops, young doctors were guided to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics, use them judiciously and give priority to accurate diagnosis.

He added that antibiotics should be avoided in cases such as viral or seasonal fever to preserve their effectiveness for future generations. Doctors should take a complete patient history, conduct a physical examination and arrive at an accurate diagnosis with the support of appropriate laboratory tests. These workshops have provided a valuable platform ahead of the main CIDSCON conference.

Growing Challenge of Fungal Infections and Antifungal Resistance: Dr M. R. Shivaprakash (Mycology Expert)

Mycology expert Dr M. R. Shivaprakash attended the workshop as a faculty member to guide young doctors. Expressing concern over the rapidly increasing incidence of fungal infections in the country and growing resistance to antifungal medicines, he emphasised the need for greater awareness of fungal infections and the complexities involved in their treatment. He stated that while people are aware of antibiotic resistance, it is equally important to understand fungal infections and antifungal resistance. A basic understanding of which antifungal medicines are effective in serious conditions, such as brain infections, is essential.

Speaking about ringworm (dermatophytosis), he stated that a decade ago, the infection could be cured with ordinary ointments. However, it has now become increasingly difficult to treat and, despite prolonged treatment, can spread across the entire body and to the scalp. The infection is also spreading rapidly from animals to humans and from person to person, similar to scabies. It is no longer limited to rural areas or economically weaker sections of society. Still, it is also increasingly being reported among urban populations and people who maintain high standards of hygiene.

He urged young doctors to ensure accurate diagnosis through appropriate methods and develop a clear understanding of the toxicity and pharmacokinetics of antifungal medicines. He emphasised that antifungal stewardship programmes should be kept separate from antibacterial stewardship to effectively control antifungal resistance.

Nationwide Message of Scientific Excellence and Infection Control: Dr Anjali Shetty, (Microbiologist)

Microbiologist Dr Anjali Shetty, who travelled from Mumbai to guide young doctors, stated that the conference would help spread awareness about infection control, microbiology and infectious diseases across the country. She said that the sessions held today were highly informative and witnessed participation from a large number of doctors.