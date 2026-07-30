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Gruesome murder in Bihar: Woman beheaded by brother-in-law over delay in serving food, head found hanging from tree

The accused was later caught by local villagers and handed over to the police. Officers also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the crime.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 30, 2026, 1:32 PM IST
Gruesome murder in Bihar: Woman beheaded by brother-in-law over delay in serving food, head found hanging from tree
Gruesome murder in Bihar: Woman beheaded by brother-in-law over delay in serving food, head found hanging from tree

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her younger brother-in-law in Imadpur village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday. Police said the accused allegedly attacked her with an axe after an argument over a delay in serving food. According to police, she was alone at home when the incident took place, as the other family members had gone to the fields for paddy transplantation. The victim, Anshu Devi, was the wife of Dharmendra Kumar.

Police said Kunal Kumar, Anshu’s younger brother-in-law, returned home from work and asked for food. An argument reportedly broke out after the meal was served late. During the fight, Kunal allegedly attacked Anshu with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

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The case came to light when villagers noticed a severed head hanging from a banyan tree near the accused’s house and immediately informed the police.

A police team from Parsa Bigha police station reached the village, recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

The accused was later caught by local villagers and handed over to the police. Officers also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the crime.

Kunal Kumar has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Police said the investigation is still underway.

Parsa Bigha SHO Sarv Narayan said that, based on the initial investigation, the attack appears to have followed an argument over food being served late. However, he added that police are investigating all possible angles to determine the exact motive behind the murder.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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