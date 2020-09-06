New Delhi: Lashing out yet again on the Centre yet again, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the NDA’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not a tax system but an “attack” on India’s poor and on its small and medium businesses. Terming the GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, he said it is the second major attack on India’s unorganised economy, and is an ”absolute failure”. He had earlier branded demonetisation as the first attack on the informal sector in the economy. Also Read - 'India Reeling Under Modi-made Disasters': Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out at Centre Over Economic Slowdown

In his video series on the economy, the former Congress president also alleged that the NDA government has kept four different tax slabs to help those big industrialists with means and contacts to change the taxes under the GST regime. Also Read - Not Making Rahul Gandhi Party Chief Will be Detrimental to Congress, Says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

“This GST is an absolute failure. Not only is it unsuccessful, it is an attack on the poor and on the small and medium businesses,” he said in the video series shared on his social media platforms. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: Students Wanted 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' But PM Did 'Khilone Pe Charcha', Rahul on Modi's Mann Ki Baat

“GST is not a tax system, it is an attack on India’s poor. It is an attack on small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses, farmers and labourers. We have to recognise this attack and stand against it together,” he said.

Gandhi shared the under 3-minute video on Twitter and said, “Another major reason for the historic decline in GDP is the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) of the Modi government. It has destroyed a lot – lakhs of small businesses, crores of jobs and the future of youth and the financial health of states. GST means economic devastation.”

GDP में ऐतिहासिक गिरावट का एक और बड़ा कारण है- मोदी सरकार का गब्बर सिंह टैक्स (GST)। इससे बहुत कुछ बर्बाद हुआ जैसे-

▪️लाखों छोटे व्यापार

▪️करोड़ों नौकरियाँ और युवाओं का भविष्य

▪️राज्यों की आर्थिक स्थिति। GST मतलब आर्थिक सर्वनाश। अधिक जानने के लिए मेरा वीडियो देखें। pic.twitter.com/QdD3HMEqBy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2020

This is the third of the four-part series by him on the economy. Gandhi and the Congress have stepped up their attack on the Modi government over the state of the economy after India’s economic growth suffered its worst fall on record in the April-June quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 23.9 percent.

He claimed that the GST was UPA’s idea, which meant ”One tax, minimal tax, standard and simple tax”. “NDA’s GST is completely different. Four different tax slabs, up to 28 percent, complicated and difficult to understand,” he alleged.

Gandhi has earlier brought out a similar video series on the situation on the border with China..