Following the announcement of several sops for the EV sector including Income Tax exemption and reduction in customs duties for certain components, the government is now expected to push for a further reduction of GST rate cut from 12 % to 5 %.

With this, the Modi government aims to encourage indigenous manufacturing of e-vehicles. The GST rate for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars is at the highest bracket of 28 %.

The GST Council will also look at the taxation of lotteries. At present, the GST rate on lottery falls under two brackets. A 12 % GST is levied on lottery run by the state government and 28 % GST is levied on lotteries authorised by the state government. The council had in the last meeting sought a legal opinion on the issue from the Attorney General.

Outcomes of the 35th GST Council Meeting:

In the previous Council meeting held on June 21, GST annual return due date for the financial year (FY) 2017-18 was extended by two months till 31 August 2019.

In order to ease the process of GST registration and reduce the paperwork involved, GST Council had also given a go-ahead to a new system for verification of taxpayers by introducing an Aadhaar-enabled GST registration.

Extending the tenure of National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) by two years, GST Council had also approved a levy of 10 % penalty for delay in depositing the profiteered amount by more than 30 days.

Meanwhile, several other industries had demanded that the GST be expanded to all sectors.