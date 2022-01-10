New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday notified the Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers to file the GSTR-7 Return for the month of December 2021 by January 10. Taking to Twitter, CBIC said the notification is for the GST taxpayers who are required to deduct Tax at Source (TDS) under GST, as the late filing of GSTR-7 returns will attract a late fee and interest.Also Read - Income Tax Return: A Step-By-Step Guide To File Revised Income Tax Return

What is GSTR-7

GSTR-7 is a monthly return filed by individuals who deduct tax at source (TDS) under GST. The form contains details of TDS deducted, TDS payable, TDS refund, among other things

Further, CBIC reminded E-commerce Operators to file their to file their GSTR-8 Return for the month of December, by January 10. CBIC said late filing of GSTR-8 return will attract interest.

“Attention E-commerce Operators who are required to collect tax at source (TCS) under GST! File your GSTR-8 Return for the month of December, 2021 before January 10th, 2022,” it said.

What is GSTR-8

GSTR-8 return is filed by the e-commerce operators who are required to deduct TCS under GST. The form contains the details of supplies effected through e-commerce platform and amount of TCS collected on thesuch supplies.