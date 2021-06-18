Shimla: In a major development to the Gudiya rape and murder case, a local court on Friday sentenced 28-year-old Anil Kumar to life imprisonment on charges of killing 16-year-old Gudiya in July, 2017. District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Bharadwaj, who is also Special Judge of CBI Court, heard the matter and pronounced the judgment on the four-year-old case that shook the state in 2017. Also Read - Weekend Getaway in Mashobra: Places to Visit, Things to do And More | Check Details

According to the ruling of the local court, Anil Kumar was found guilty of rape under Sections 376 (2)(i) and 376 (A), murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also Read - Weekend Getaway in Mashobra: Places to Visit, Things to do And More | Check Details

The conviction from the court was based on the fact that DNA from a blood sample of Nilu matched with the semen on the clothes of the victim and soil samples from clothes matched with the soil samples taken from the spot where the body of the deceased was found. Moreover, the he bite marks on the body of the victim were also found to be of Nilu’s in forensic investigations. Also Read - Trees Uprooted, Roads Blocked Due to Heavy Rain, Strong Winds in Shimla | WATCH

In total, there were 59 witnesses, including students, teachers of the school where Gudiya was studying, villagers, doctors, forensic experts, police and eyewitnesses who saw the accused in the area before and after the crime was committed.

According to updates, Gudiya was a Class 10 student from Shimla’s Kotkhai region left school on July 4, 2017, but did not return home. However, two days later, her body was recovered in a forest ditch, with her clothes, an empty wine bottle, and other objects scattered around her.