New Delhi: The state versus governor clash in West Bengal — presently over the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act — reached a notch higher as Twitter got to witness a passive-aggressive exchange between Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

.@derekobrienmp. I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the new born grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact https://t.co/l6iMP359UX — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

On Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar posted several tweets expressing his displeasure over the CM’s ‘failure’ to personally update him about the latest situation of the state in the face of several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them,” the Governor tweeted at 4.40 PM on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a staunch opposer of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said, “You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country. The constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquility.”

Amid such heated exchange, Trinamool MP Derek O’ Brien posted a “not-so-cryptic” tweet likening a Governor to the clown and asked Twitteratis to guess who the Governor in question was. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar accepted the quiz and wrote that he would like to take a guess once they meet in person. The Governor also complimented Derek as a ‘graceful parliamentarian’ whom he met at the hospital when Mamata Banerjee’s grandson was born.

“I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the new born grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact,” he tweeted.

The saving grace was nobody took any name.