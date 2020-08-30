New Delhi: The Union health ministry is likely to issue separate advisories for the upcoming festival season soon as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across the country. The issue was discussed in the meeting of the group of ministers on Saturday before the Centre released the guidelines for Unlock 4. Also Read - Unlock 4: As Centre Curbs State Powers, What Will Happen to Weekend, Bi-weekly Lockdowns?

Several religious festivals/occasions have been held during the first three phases of unlocking with court permission, no crowding etc. The Supreme Court had given permission to Puri Rath Yatra, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated amid restrictions with several immersion instructions. The Supreme Court has not given permission to Muharram processions. Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to Resume Services Amid Spike of COVID-19 Cases in Capital, SOP to be Announced Soon

In Unlock 4 guidelines, the Centre has allowed cultural/religious gathering from September 21, with a ceiling of 100 persons. Also Read - Kochi Metro Trains to Ply at 20 Minute Interval, to Stop For 20 Seconds at Each Station From Sept 7

Durga Puja 2020, Navratri is scheduled in October. Since September is believed to be the last month of unlocking, the health ministry will issue separate guidelines for these upcoming festivals to check crowding.

The ministry will also issue an SOP for Parliament session to start from September 14.