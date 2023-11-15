Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Monkey Attack In Gandhinagar, His Intestines Ripped Out

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a monkey attack in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. The incident took place near a temple in Salki village in Dehgam taluka when the child, identified as Dipak Thakor,

Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed After Monkeys Rip Out His Intestine

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a monkey attack in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. The incident took place near a temple in Salki village in Dehgam taluka when the child, identified as Dipak Thakor, was playing with friends, according to police. “His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. This is the third attack by monkeys in the village within a week,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

“We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur. There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another,” forest official Vishal Chaudhary said.

You may like to read

Earlier this year, a monkey with a Rs. 21,000 bounty on its head was caught after terrorising people in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh town for two weeks during which it attacked 20 people.

The rescue team used a drone to locate the monkey, managed to tranquilise it using darts and then put it in a cage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.