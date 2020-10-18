New Delhi: A 12-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped and killed by her cousin in Deesa town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. Her body was found on Saturday in a decapitated condition at a secluded place near Moti Bhakhar village of Dantiwada taluka a day after she went missing. Also Read - Surat Students Perform Garba Wearing Costumes Made of PPE Material for Navratri

The police have lodged an FIR and started the investigation in the incident. The 25-year-old cousin has been detained for further questioning.

According to initial reports, the girl's relative took her on a motorcycle ride on Friday to a remote area. He then raped and murdered her, after having planned it for some time.

“Prima facie, it appears that the 12-year-old girl was raped and then murdered by the accused identified to be her cousin. The body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited,” deputy superintendent of police Kushal Oza said.

(With PTI inputs)