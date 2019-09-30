New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolence over the loss of lives in a road accident in Gujarat.

The accident was reported earlier in the day when after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji in Gujarat. At least 21 people were killed and several others were injured in the accident, stated news agency PTI.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official twitter account and said, “Devastating news from Banaskantha. I’m extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon.”