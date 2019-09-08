Ahmedabad: A 30-feet-tall statue of a dinosaur near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district disintegrated on Sunday. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported due to the incident.

The model of the dinosaur, built at the cost of Rs 2 crore, was part of Gujarat’s government initiative to attract tourism.

Several questions pertaining to the viability of the project and the contractor who gave a nod to the structure were raised.

Watch: Giant dinosaur built near Statue of Unity collapses pic.twitter.com/SrQ6kvEA3c — DNA (@dna) September 8, 2019

The dinosaur structure was located near the Statue of Unity, which is a 182-metre memorial of Sardar Patel. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

Located in Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world’s tallest. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

The total project cost was estimated to be Rs. 2,989 crore. The statue depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl, towering over river Narmada.