Gujarat: 38 SRP Jawans Injured After Bus Overturns In Hilly Area; Nine Serious

The jawans were returning to Dahod after attending a three-day firing training session at the foothills of Pavagadh.

Halol: As many as 38 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel were injured, nine of them seriously, when a bus carrying them overturned in a hilly area at Halol in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Monday evening. According to primary information, the driver lost control at the wheel due to brake failure, as a result of which the bus went downhill and overturned.

“50 jawans were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. 38 of them sustained injuries and were taken to a referral hospital at Halol. Out of them, 29 were discharged after primary treatment, and nine others with serious injuries were referred to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment,” said police inspector RA Jadeja.

#WATCH | Panchmahal, Gujarat: 38 personnel of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured when a bus carrying them overturned due to brake failure. Police officer, ML Gohil said, “…The jawans were returning after completing their firing practice when the bus overturned due to… pic.twitter.com/7aCGWVJaun — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

